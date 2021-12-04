Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 490.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Shares of NYSE HLX opened at $3.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $469.26 million, a PE ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 3.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average of $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $6.76.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $180.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

