State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stock Position in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Zynex were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZYXI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zynex by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 86,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Zynex by 5,705.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Zynex by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Zynex by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZYXI stock opened at $11.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 6.79. Zynex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $22.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.14 million, a PE ratio of 42.32 and a beta of 0.87.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Zynex had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $34.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.42 million. Equities research analysts predict that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZYXI shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Zynex in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zynex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zynex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

