Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stock Position Lowered by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,472 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.06% of Realty Income worth $16,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 16.8% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.5% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 57.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.4% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.8% during the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on O. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $67.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $74.60. The company has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.78.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.246 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.13%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

