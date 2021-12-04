Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Kadant were worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KAI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KAI stock opened at $230.35 on Friday. Kadant Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.27 and a 12 month high of $240.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.32.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.33. Kadant had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Kadant’s payout ratio is 15.29%.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 1,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total value of $379,224.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.60, for a total transaction of $159,751.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,910 shares of company stock valued at $11,001,835 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KAI shares. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Kadant Profile

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

