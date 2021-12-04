Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429,541 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $4,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.4% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 30.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total value of $989,584.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $273,295.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,733 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,455 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $119.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.84. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.44 and a fifty-two week high of $182.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $460.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BFAM. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.00.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

