Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Makes New Investment in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRTV. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Veritiv during the first quarter worth approximately $341,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 76.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 11,027 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 2.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 4,730.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 11.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRTV stock opened at $127.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.38 and its 200 day moving average is $86.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Veritiv Co. has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $158.99.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.68. Veritiv had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 21.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Veritiv Co. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.63 per share, with a total value of $189,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRTV. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th.

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

