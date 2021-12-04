Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 165,367 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 18.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 721,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 165,367 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $17,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $54,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 121.8% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACAD. Guggenheim upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.04.

Shares of ACAD opened at $18.79 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $57.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.61 and a 200 day moving average of $20.20.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 40.38%. The business had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $53,285.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $51,585.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,104 shares of company stock valued at $128,165 in the last three months. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

