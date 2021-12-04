Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 36,316 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,316 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $18,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,870,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 495.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 21,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 17,825 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $61.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.12. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $47.18 and a one year high of $64.82.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.