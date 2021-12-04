Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,087 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.05% of Chewy worth $17,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHWY. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 3,703.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,734,000 after purchasing an additional 261,320 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 12.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 8.8% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the second quarter worth $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 20,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $1,502,767.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $6,293,854.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,633 shares of company stock worth $8,141,622 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHWY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Chewy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Chewy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on Chewy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.10.

NYSE CHWY opened at $62.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,134.50 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.76. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.25 and a twelve month high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 0.13%. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

