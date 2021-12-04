Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $18.25 Million Stock Position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,312 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $18,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,038,000 after purchasing an additional 211,911 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $506,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 246.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 33,806 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 579.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,577,000 after purchasing an additional 166,238 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $69.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.12. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $34.04.

