Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,019 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $5,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 97.2% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 8,869,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371,730 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 15.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 585,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,623,000 after purchasing an additional 78,334 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 452,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after purchasing an additional 17,726 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 187.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 439,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,224,000 after buying an additional 286,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 9.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 380,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after buying an additional 32,441 shares in the last quarter.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

NYSE:CUK opened at $15.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $15.16 and a 1-year high of $27.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.77.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,387.65% and a negative return on equity of 42.88%. The company had revenue of $546.00 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CUK shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut Carnival Co. & to a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.