Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 33,149 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,149 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Linde were worth $20,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 32.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 21.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.29.

Shares of LIN opened at $320.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.81. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $240.80 and a 12-month high of $340.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $317.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.35.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 62.44%.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.