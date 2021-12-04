Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.10% of Kornit Digital worth $5,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,944,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,728,000 after buying an additional 165,366 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,235,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,603,000 after purchasing an additional 18,623 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 66,353.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 997,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,016,000 after purchasing an additional 995,964 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 933,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,046,000 after purchasing an additional 68,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 2.6% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 605,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,313,000 after purchasing an additional 15,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KRNT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.60.

KRNT stock opened at $151.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.80. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 353.33 and a beta of 1.75. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $79.76 and a 12-month high of $181.38.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 5.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

