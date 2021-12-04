Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Stake Lifted by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 244.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,367 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Domo were worth $6,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMO. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domo during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Domo during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Domo by 313.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Domo during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Domo by 425.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Domo news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $583,782.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 11,324 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $919,169.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,324 shares of company stock worth $1,860,445 over the last three months. 14.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on Domo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

Shares of DOMO stock opened at $48.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.24. Domo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.23 and a twelve month high of $98.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 2.83.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

