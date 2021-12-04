Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 254,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,220 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $6,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 22.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,386,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,871 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,360,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,941,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Univar Solutions by 4,198.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 993,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,216,000 after buying an additional 970,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Univar Solutions by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,574,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,389,000 after buying an additional 828,442 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Mcintyre sold 50,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $1,427,577.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Univar Solutions stock opened at $26.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $29.77.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

