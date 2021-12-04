Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $6.29 Million Stock Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,524 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.11% of Workiva worth $6,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Workiva by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Workiva by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Workiva by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 6.1% in the second quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 2.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.40.

WK stock opened at $128.83 on Friday. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.56 and a 52-week high of $173.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.49 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

In other Workiva news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $4,186,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $90,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,041,000 shares of company stock valued at $157,151,175. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Workiva

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

