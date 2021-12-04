Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $6.34 Million Stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $6,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZLAB. FMR LLC grew its position in Zai Lab by 30.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,415,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,536,000 after buying an additional 1,037,855 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Zai Lab by 4.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,041,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,268,000 after buying an additional 176,166 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zai Lab by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,901,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,591,000 after buying an additional 170,780 shares in the last quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,141,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,976,000 after purchasing an additional 217,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,027,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,903,000 after purchasing an additional 45,649 shares in the last quarter. 65.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Zai Lab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Zai Lab from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.25.

In other news, CEO Ying Du sold 29,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $4,489,493.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,056 shares in the company, valued at $156,466,180.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $91,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 80,685 shares of company stock valued at $10,500,357 over the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZLAB stock opened at $65.37 on Friday. Zai Lab Limited has a 52-week low of $64.01 and a 52-week high of $193.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.91.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23. On average, analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.89 EPS for the current year.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

