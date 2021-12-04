Citigroup Cuts PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $115.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on PVH from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PVH from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet upgraded PVH from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.32.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH opened at $99.02 on Friday. PVH has a 12 month low of $78.76 and a 12 month high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.91.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. PVH had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PVH will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. PVH’s payout ratio is 3.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in PVH by 73.6% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in PVH during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in PVH by 108.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in PVH by 36.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in PVH by 25.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.