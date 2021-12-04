Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Central Pacific Financial worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 1st quarter worth $1,991,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 1st quarter worth $366,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 229,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,117,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE CPF opened at $27.88 on Friday. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.14 and a 12-month high of $29.15. The company has a market cap of $779.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.35.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $66.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.