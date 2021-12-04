BOX (NYSE:BOX) Price Target Raised to $30.00

BOX (NYSE:BOX) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

BOX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BOX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of BOX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BOX from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BOX presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.60.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $25.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. BOX has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $27.41.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.62 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 64.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BOX will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $353,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,182,900 shares in the company, valued at $27,904,611. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $72,098.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,773 shares of company stock worth $1,203,848. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BOX in the first quarter valued at $919,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in BOX by 18.9% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 451,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,547,000 after purchasing an additional 71,919 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in BOX in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in BOX by 28.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 271,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after purchasing an additional 60,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in BOX by 43.8% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 39,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 11,975 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

