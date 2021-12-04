Citigroup Lowers Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target to $132.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $138.00 to $132.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Guidewire Software from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.00.

GWRE opened at $111.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.94. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $91.76 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $165.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 13.20%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 2,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total transaction of $242,592.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 45,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $5,312,504.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,218 shares of company stock valued at $8,526,380. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 47.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

