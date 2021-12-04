National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Stock Rating Lowered by Desjardins

Desjardins lowered shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have C$105.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of C$108.00.

NTIOF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.50 to C$105.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$112.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.70.

National Bank of Canada stock opened at $74.73 on Friday. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $88.09. The stock has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

