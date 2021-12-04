Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $284.95.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $358.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $328.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.29. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $189.45 and a 1 year high of $364.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 9.89%.

In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total transaction of $1,035,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $700,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.