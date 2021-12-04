Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Vicat in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Vicat alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDCVF opened at $38.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.02. Vicat has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $51.01.

Vicat SA produces and sells cement, ready-mixed concrete, and aggregates. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete & Aggregates, and Other Products & Services. It offers various cement products, including Portland cement, Portland composite cement, blast furnace cement, slag cement, and Pozzolan cement for the general contractors, such as concrete mixers; manufacturers of precast concrete products; construction and public works contractors; local authorities; residential property developers or master masons; and construction material wholesalers or retail chains.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Vicat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.