Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,398 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Allegiance Bancshares were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $225,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 33.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

NASDAQ:ABTX opened at $40.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $820.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.78. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.45 and a 12-month high of $45.91.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 29.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.94%.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.