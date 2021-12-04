Comerica Bank Invests $572,000 in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 43,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SelectQuote by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,854,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,944 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SelectQuote by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,659,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,301,000 after buying an additional 44,135 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in SelectQuote by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,662,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,575,000 after buying an additional 2,920,368 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in SelectQuote by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,683,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,715,000 after buying an additional 1,128,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in SelectQuote by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,152,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,234,000 after buying an additional 808,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

In other SelectQuote news, Director Donald L. Hawks III bought 9,000 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.28 per share, for a total transaction of $119,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLQT opened at $8.82 on Friday. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 12.02 and a quick ratio of 13.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of -0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.26.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $159.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.95 million. SelectQuote had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLQT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

