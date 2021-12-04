Comerica Bank Cuts Position in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CIRCOR International were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in CIRCOR International by 18.9% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 77,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 12,361 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in CIRCOR International by 21.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 53.4% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 63.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 104,233.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CIR stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.89. The company has a market cap of $544.94 million, a P/E ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 2.48. CIRCOR International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $43.20.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 18.58% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

CIRCOR International Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

