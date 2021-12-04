Critical Contrast: Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) vs. Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR)

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) and Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Allied Healthcare Products alerts:

This table compares Allied Healthcare Products and Eargo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Healthcare Products $36.28 million 0.61 $1.69 million $0.21 26.29 Eargo $69.15 million 2.67 -$39.85 million ($1.25) -3.76

Allied Healthcare Products has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eargo. Eargo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allied Healthcare Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Allied Healthcare Products and Eargo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Healthcare Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Eargo 1 2 0 0 1.67

Eargo has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 123.40%. Given Eargo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eargo is more favorable than Allied Healthcare Products.

Profitability

This table compares Allied Healthcare Products and Eargo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Healthcare Products 2.56% 8.86% 4.70% Eargo -52.33% -39.32% -19.87%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.1% of Allied Healthcare Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of Eargo shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Allied Healthcare Products shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of Eargo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Allied Healthcare Products beats Eargo on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allied Healthcare Products

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc., a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc. and changed its name to Eargo, Inc. in November 2014. Eargo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Healthcare Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Healthcare Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.