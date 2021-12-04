Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Short Interest Update

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the October 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 302,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of VKIN opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.89 and a beta of -2.56. Viking Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $3.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average is $0.72.
About Viking Energy Group
Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?
Receive News & Ratings for Viking Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.