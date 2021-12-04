Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Short Interest Update

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the October 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 302,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of VKIN opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.89 and a beta of -2.56. Viking Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $3.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average is $0.72.

About Viking Energy Group

Viking Energy Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It owns and invests in oil and gas assets located in North America in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The company was founded on May 3, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

