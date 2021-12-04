Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Trading 5.3% Higher

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) shares traded up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.06 and last traded at $18.06. 750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 266,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.15.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Praxis Precision Medicines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.07. The firm has a market cap of $807.41 million and a PE ratio of -5.20.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.07). Equities analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 23,946 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $458,565.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 204.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 106.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 3.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 5.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 156.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

