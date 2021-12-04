PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Stock Price Up 5%

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) rose 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.87 and last traded at $12.79. Approximately 43,539 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,439,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.18.

PBF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PBF Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.99.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 44.77% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.87) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in PBF Energy by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in PBF Energy by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in PBF Energy by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

