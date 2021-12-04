Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Down 6%

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $186.38 and last traded at $186.38. 11,919 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,149,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.29.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Silvergate Capital from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.10.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.82 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 43.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total value of $781,552.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ben Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 194,339 shares of company stock worth $33,095,554. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SI. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

