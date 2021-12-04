Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Shares of Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) were down 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.50 and last traded at $16.70. Approximately 534 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 108,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.03.

Separately, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $590.39 million, a PE ratio of -38.88 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.14.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Renalytix AI in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Renalytix AI in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 278.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Renalytix AI during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Renalytix AI during the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. 16.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renalytix AI Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

