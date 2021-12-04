National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 24,787 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 140,509 shares.The stock last traded at $44.00 and had previously closed at $42.98.

A number of research firms have commented on NBHC. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of National Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.99.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $76.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.68 million. National Bank had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 11.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.03%.

In other National Bank news, EVP Brendan W. Zahl sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $77,197.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 13,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $610,197.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,091 shares of company stock worth $909,904. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 1,153.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of National Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Bank (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

