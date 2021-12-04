Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)’s stock price rose 7.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.37 and last traded at $17.25. Approximately 4,313 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 252,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.04.

YMAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

The stock has a market cap of $713.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.08.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.87 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 83.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $128,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 225,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,209,216.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 22,437 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $385,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,437 shares of company stock worth $2,313,659 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMAB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 265.0% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 322.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

