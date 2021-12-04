Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portage Biotech Inc. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company focused on overcoming immune resistance. The company source, nurture and develop therapies for a variety of cancers. Its drug development pipeline portfolio encompasses products or technologies with established scientific rationales, including intratumorals, nanoparticles, liposomes, aptamers, cell penetrating peptides, and virus-like particles. Portage Biotech Inc. is based in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Portage Biotech in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Portage Biotech in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Portage Biotech in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Shares of PRTG stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.76. Portage Biotech has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $44.98.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Portage Biotech will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Portage Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Portage Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Portage Biotech by 35.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Portage Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Portage Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

