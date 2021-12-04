Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Given New $100.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Smartsheet from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.12.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $65.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.84 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $51.11 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.20 and its 200-day moving average is $69.51.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $144.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brent Frei sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $14,638,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $445,567.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 271,346 shares of company stock worth $19,769,858 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter worth $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the third quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

