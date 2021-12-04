The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Now Covered by Investec

Investec began coverage on shares of The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of BKGFF stock opened at $59.01 on Friday. The Berkeley Group has a 52-week low of $57.90 and a 52-week high of $67.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.61 and its 200 day moving average is $63.56.

The Berkeley Group Holdings Plc engages in the development of residential and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George, St. Edward, St. Joseph, and St. William. The company was founded by Anthony William Pidgley and Jim Farrer in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

