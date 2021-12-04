Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 54 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 42.5% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 40,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 12,194 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter worth about $391,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,055,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,257,000 after acquiring an additional 15,551 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 33.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 612,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,622,000 after acquiring an additional 152,843 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on JLL shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.00.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $240.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.73 and a 200 day moving average of $232.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.37 and a 12 month high of $273.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.54%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

