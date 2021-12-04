Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Trading Down 7.2%

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) fell 7.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $86.27 and last traded at $86.27. 16,331 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 930,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.94.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on SIG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.14.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.56.
In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $2,053,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 2,523 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $221,620.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,523 shares of company stock valued at $6,653,370 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.
About Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG)
Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.
