Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Trading Down 7.2%

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) fell 7.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $86.27 and last traded at $86.27. 16,331 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 930,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.94.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SIG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.14.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.56.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.71. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $2,053,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 2,523 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $221,620.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,523 shares of company stock valued at $6,653,370 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

