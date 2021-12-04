Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Trading 6.7% Higher

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)’s stock price traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.84 and last traded at $6.84. 18,675 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,761,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Frontline from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.12.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Frontline had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Frontline Ltd. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRO. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Frontline during the second quarter worth approximately $7,137,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Frontline by 229.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 638,946 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet boosted its position in Frontline by 6.2% during the third quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 10,429,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,729,000 after purchasing an additional 611,539 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Frontline by 691.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 437,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Frontline by 81.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 801,602 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 359,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

