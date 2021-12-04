U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) Short Interest Up 30.2% in November

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the October 31st total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

USWS stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.02. U.S. Well Services has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $11.80.

Get U.S. Well Services alerts:

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $56.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Well Services will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Well Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Well Services by 276.3% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 37,650,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,484,642,000 after acquiring an additional 27,646,156 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in U.S. Well Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,661,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Well Services by 249.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 115,926 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Well Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.