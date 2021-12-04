Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Short Interest Up 32.7% in November

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the October 31st total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,399,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $81.46 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $81.21 and a 1 year high of $83.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

