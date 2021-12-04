Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Director Sells $493,801.00 in Stock

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total value of $493,801.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $124.29 on Friday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.41 and a 12-month high of $140.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -303.15, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.85.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 59.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Papa John’s International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is -341.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PZZA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stephens upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 766.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

