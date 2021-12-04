Insider Selling: RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Sells $627,000.00 in Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $627,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:RES opened at $4.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $899.57 million, a P/E ratio of -52.13 and a beta of 1.96. RPC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $7.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average is $4.76.

Get RPC alerts:

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $225.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.64 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in RPC by 46.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 469,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 148,190 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in RPC by 4.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 17,410 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in RPC by 125.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,971,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436,206 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in RPC by 24.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in RPC during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.