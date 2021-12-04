Insider Selling: Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) President Sells 5,600 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.74, for a total transaction of $564,144.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ryan Paul Barretto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $716,688.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $690,368.00.

Shares of SPT opened at $97.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.61. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $145.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Sprout Social by 224.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

