Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Lowered to $230.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $295.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Okta from $280.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Okta in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Okta from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.96.

Okta stock opened at $214.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.47 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.84. Okta has a 52 week low of $196.78 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Okta will post -5.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total transaction of $3,412,907.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total value of $210,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,576 shares of company stock worth $20,749,569. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

