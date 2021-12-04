Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Victoria’s Secret & Co. is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co. is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.44.

VSCO opened at $53.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.16. Victoria’s Secret has a 1 year low of $47.97 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Victoria’s Secret news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $59,707.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $363,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

