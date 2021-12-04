First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) CEO Purchases $432,500.00 in Stock

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) CEO David B. Becker bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.25 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
INBK opened at $43.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $432.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.82. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.68 and a 52 week high of $46.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.
First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $28.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 139.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 73.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.
INBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
First Internet Bancorp Company Profile
First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.
