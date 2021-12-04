First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) CEO Purchases $432,500.00 in Stock

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) CEO David B. Becker bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.25 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

INBK opened at $43.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $432.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.82. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.68 and a 52 week high of $46.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $28.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 139.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 73.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

INBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

