Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Short Interest Up 24.8% in November

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the October 31st total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Unity Bancorp news, Director Mark S. Brody sold 1,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $29,689.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Laureen Cook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $130,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,063 shares of company stock worth $212,565 in the last three months. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Unity Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $2,655,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Unity Bancorp by 67.5% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 138,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 55,907 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Unity Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $2,240,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in Unity Bancorp by 7.4% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 843,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,601,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Unity Bancorp by 37.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of UNTY stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $262.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.71. Unity Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.97 and a fifty-two week high of $28.91.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.20 million. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 34.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Unity Bancorp will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.29%.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

